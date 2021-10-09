There was no letdown this year. The Louise Hornets beat the Woodsboro Eagles 29-6 on the road Friday night to open district play 3-0.
Louise facing a 3-0 start last season, was stunned by Runge at home.
The Hornets (5-2, 3-0) turned in a strong defensive performance to shut down the Eagles (1-5, 1-2) on Friday.
Louise’s defense had three interceptions and two fumble recovers. Hornet sophomore Jaden Brown had two picks and senior Blayke Yeager had the team’s third and a fumble recovery.
“(The defense is) doing really good. The kids have been just exceptional,” Louise head coach Joe Bill said. (Defensive coordinator Chris) Chromcak has done a hell of a job preparing for (opponents) each week.”
Woodsboro got on the scoreboard first on the opening drive getting a touchdown on a long pass.
The Hornets in the first quarter got points from a 32-yard field goal by junior Roy Arrambide and trailed 6-3 going into the second quarter.
Louise started to get going on offense and in the second quarter, both Yeager and sophomore quarterback Tayveon Kimble found the endzone putting the Hornets up 16-6 at halftime.
“Proud of our kids, they played so hard,” Bill said. “We came in a little flat, maybe a little over confident because (Woodsboro) battled. Really proud of the kids dealing with adversity.”
The defense stayed strong the rest of the night while the offense scored twice in the second half to close out the game.
The Hornets will play the Falls City Beavers in Ganado next Friday night at 7 p.m.
