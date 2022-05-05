Louise Hornet distance runner junior Antonio (Tony) Martinez qualified for state, coming in second place in the 1,600-meter run at the regional meet in Kingsville on Saturday.
The junior runner went one for two in his regional events but is moving on to state for the first time in his career.
“It’s long overdue, especially with the work I put in day in and day out,” Martinez said. “It’s good to finally make it. I knew I could do it. I really think I should have won, but it doesn’t always go as planned.”
Martinez also ran the 3,200-meter run at regionals.
During the 3,200-meter run on Friday, he went for the win. However, his body started to give out towards the end, he said. Martinez, who won ever 3,200-meter race he entered this season, came in fourth place at regionals.
Wanting to qualify for state, he refocused and came back and Saturday and made sure to have a good pace in the 1,600-meter run.
“I knew I didn’t have a chance (to win) with the way my body was feeling. So I just fell back and tried to finish,” Martinez said.
Martinez, who runs cross-country for Louise, wasn’t used to the crowds at the regional meet, which took him some time to get used too. Going into the regional meet, Martinez felt he might have overtrained.
“I’ve got to really focus and really tune in to what my body is saying,” Martinez said.
While still running miles a day for training, he doesn’t plan on going as hard before the state meet as he did regionals.
Adding Martinez at state will be he just needs to focus on one race. The winner of the 1,600-meter race at regionals, also won the 800-meter and 3,200-meter races. Martinez will be fresher, which he hopes will allow him to have a good race.
RESULTS
3,200-meter run
Regional Champion Brackettville (10:06.19)
3) Ganado - Alan Baez (10:18.25)
4) Louise - Antonio Martinez (10:49.85)
1,600-meter run
Regional Champion Brackettville (4:31.40)
2) Louise - Antonio Martinez (4:35.91)
3) Ganado - Alan Baez (4:36.83)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.