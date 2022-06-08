In a different year with different linemen, El Campo produced the same results taking first place in the Tidehaven lineman challenge last Friday. While a win, this was not a state qualifier.
The Ricebird big men have won three straight lineman challenges, dating back to last season, including winning the state championship in Abilene.
“It was a good little tune-up for us. It was a good meet (Tidehaven) put on, well run and we came out on top. It was good for us,” El Campo offensive line coach Jacob Clay said.
El Campo took two teams to Tidehaven and showed well. The Ricebird A team won the event and B team tied for fourth. The B team even managed to beat A team in two events.
“I like it because I can go back and forth and (watch both),” Clay said. “(The younger) kids actually beat the (older kids) in some of the speed events. We’re trying to make it bigger every year. Heck, I want to take three teams and eventually host a (challenge).”
El Campo A team had the fastest times in the power drive and the farmers walk. El Campo junior Cole Dewey, part of the A team, defeated Sweeny in the tire pull. The A team also won the tug-of-war.
El Campo B team edged out the A team in the dumbbell relay and the obstacle course, taking first in both.
El Campo A finished behind Boling in the bench press.
Events in Tidehaven also included the med ball throw, sled push and harness pull.
El Campo A scored 51 points, B team had 29 points tying with Ganado.
The Ricebird big men will take part in the Willis state qualifier Saturday. El Campo will again have two teams competing Saturday morning In Willis, north of Conore.
El Campo A consisted of incoming seniors Alex Figirova, Luke Wenglar, Taylor Manrriquez, Sloan Hubert, Juan Martinez, Ty Skow and Craig Washington and incoming junior Cole Dewey and incoming sophomore Camdyn Phillips.
El Campo B had incoming sophomores James Dorotik and Micheal Sosa, incoming juniors Jaime Leal, Seneca Farrow, Raymond Rodriguez and Davin Hicks and incoming seniors Conner King, Dylan Srubar, Jaime Leal and Karmello Brown.
