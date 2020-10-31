The El Campo girls cross country team finished with 61 points, enough for third place at the District 24 meet at Brookshire Royal Thursday afternoon.
This year only three cross country runners will be moving on to regionals as individual runners. Senior Breanna Perez and sophomore Sierra Hernandez advanced from the girls team and junior Andres Torres from the boys team extended their season with top-10 finishes.
“This season was great,” coach Gabriel Villarreal said. “I really enjoyed working with all these young men and women. This bunch is dedicated. They are up running every day at 5:30 in the morning that in itself speaks to the character of and work ethic of these student athletes. I think all of them improved throughout the year and I am excited for our (three) runners Perez, Hernandez and Torres advancing to (regionals).”
In a normal year, three teams from district move on to regionals. However, because of COVID concerns, one of the new rules from the University Interscholastic League (UIL) has only the top two district teams advancing.
At Brookshire Royal, the Ladybirds as a team finished 10 points behind Bellville who came in second. The Ladybirds’ top two runners had a higher finish than anyone on Bellville. Hurting the Ladybirds was Bellville having all five of their runners finish inside the top 15.
Perez had the Ladybirds top finish taking fourth place with a time of 13:11.5. Two seconds behind her Hernandez finished in fifth place.
The Ladybirds had their final three scoring runners finish between 16 and 19. Rheanna Eide came in 16th, Dharma Sabrsula was 17th and Erin Lauritsen came in 19th.
On the boys’ team, Torres had to work to make regionals, with the 11th place runner finishing less than a second behind his time of 18:02.7. Elijah Lyford had El Campo’s only other top-20 finish with a time of 19:38.0.
