The Louise Hornets (0-3) played a better brand of football Friday night at homecoming, but it wasn’t enough as they fell 20-7 to Bloomington (1-2).
The Hornets got what they wanted in their week three game with the Bobcats. Louise played tougher, tackled better and they found some explosion on offense, however, it was Bloomington who found the end zone three times.
Louise had their chances. In their first three possessions, they drove into the red zone twice but weren’t able to come away with any points.
The Hornets defense stymied Bloomington, forcing two fumbles and a turnover on downs on their first three drives. Bloomington found the end zone on their final possession, with seconds left. Bloomington after a punt by Louise started on the 28-yard line with just over a minute left. Bloomington drove field quickly and with seven seconds left, the quarterback found a receiver near the end zone. He shook a Louise defender at the 10-yard line and walked into the end zone ending the half up 7-0.
After two more Bloomington scores in the second half, the Hornets found the end zone. Trailing 20-0, junior Rogeric Schooler took a screen pass, broke a couple of tackles, beat Bloomington to the edge and outran the defense for a walk-in score.
The Hornets attempted an onside kick, but Bloomington recovered to end Louise’s hope of a comeback.
Winless in their first three outings, the Hornets will look for a win against Sacred Heart next Friday at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.