With volleyball and football seasons over in El Campo and Louise, it’s time to officially start looking forward to girls’ and boys’ basketball.
The El Campo Ricebirds were the only team of the four to make the playoffs last season. However, a new season brings new hope, with all four teams looking for postseason berths.
Both El Campo squads are predicted to make the playoffs this season, according to TABCHoops.org.
The Ricebirds finished tied for second place last season but went into the playoffs as the third seed. El Campo came one rebound shy of beating Houston Furr in the first round.
That Ricebird team lost one senior in now-graduated Trinceton Foley. El Campo brought back juniors La’Darian Lewis and Oliver Miles, who earned all-district honors. Ricebird senior center Cruz Gonzales did not play football and spent the athletics period preparing for this upcoming hoops season, making him more productive around the rim. The TABC has picked the Ricebirds to finish in third place. Navasota is picked to be first in the district with Wharton in second and Brookshire Royal and in fourth.
The Ladybirds missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years last season. The TABC thinks the postseason drought won’t last long picking them to finish fourth, with Navasota first, Brookshire Royal second and Sealy in third. El Campo does not have a game next week.
Despite losing five seniors from last season’s team through graduation, it will be the second year in Ladybird coach Jake Fenley’s system for a number of players. Ladybird guard Melanie Nunez, now a senior, is the lone returning all-district player from last season. The Ladybirds will be in action against Cornerstone Christian this Tuesday at Ricebird Gym.
Louise’s boys and girls basketball teams will be under new leadership this season.
The Hornets did not make the playoffs last season, posting just a pair of home wins during district play. Louise will be led by first-year Hornet coach Jonathan Hughes. The Hornets are returning two players who earned all-district recognition with senior post Ethan Wendel earning the school’s only first-team honor. His wingman senior guard Andrew Huerta was an honorable mention. The Hornets will be in action against Palacios on the road on Tuesday.
Haley Hughes a first-year coach will get her shot leading the Lady Hornets. Louise will be looking to improve on their season last year which saw them go winless in district play.
Louise returns a young roster after playing a number of freshmen and sophomores last season. Lady Hornet sophomore point guard Hannah Ochoa earned a second-team all-district honor last season. The Lady Hornets do not have a game next week.
Neither the Hornets nor the Lady Hornets were picked to make the playoffs this season by the TABC. Both squads will need to upset some teams to get back into the playoffs.
