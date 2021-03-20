The El Campo girls and boys golf teams finished their final non-district tournament with good performances.
The Ricebirds finished in first place on Wednesday and the Ladybirds came in second on Thursday, both at the Turtle Creek Golf Course in Palacios.
Ricebird golfers Zach Socha and Kayden Zajicek individually finished with 87 strokes, tied for second place. After a sudden-death playoff, Socha edged out Zajicek for second.
For the Ladybirds, Carili Bullard had the team’s top finish with a score of 94 giving her fourth overall.
“Both our boys and girls teams are finding success this season and it should give them great confidence going into the district (tournament),” El Campo coach Derek Treybig said. “This year is pretty different with a week in between both days (of the ournament). It’s going to be a hard mental battle with 36 holes played, but I believe we’re prepared to compete and we’ll see where we stand on the 29th.”
The district tournament will be at the Legendary Oaks Golf Club in Hempstead on Monday and on March 29.
El Campo’s district includes Bellville, Navasota, Brookshire Royal, Sealy and Wharton.
