The Louise Hornets, after a little more than a week of football practices, finally got to hit someone else in another color jersey, traveling to scrimmage the Woodsboro Eagles Thursday night.
Against the Eagles, the Hornets saw some positives and found some areas they’ll be working on in practice and in their next scrimmage.
“I felt pretty good about it. We had some bright spots offensively,” Louise head football coach Joe Bill said. “Defensively we still got a lot of work to do carrying out our assignments and staying on our blocks. We’ve just got to get in better shape. We’re having to play both ways. Most of our lineman and skill kids are having to play both ways.”
During the controlled scrimmage, junior running back Tayveon Kimble broke free for a 70-yard run. The Hornets made it into the red zone twice. In the live quarter, Louise made plays on defense, with sophomore Jospeh Suggs recovering a fumble and freshman Brayden Wells making big hits.
Senior Roy Arrambide added a 37-yard field goal during the live scrimmage.
The Hornets will see Pettus for their final scrimmage of the season next Thursday on the road. Louise is supposed to play a whole half of football. However, Louise is having a hard time finding officials at the moment. Bill doesn’t plan on switching days of the scrimmage.
“We’re just going to continue working on our base (in Pettus), Bill said. “We want to get really good at our base stuff and go from there.”
Louise during scrimmages hasn’t gotten to use their new field, but they will start the season with back-to-back home games, the first coming against Danbury on Aug. 26.
