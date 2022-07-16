El Campo’s running back incoming senior Rueben Owens II has achieved the number one running back in the nation.
Owens was named Maxpreps.com’s number one running back in the 2023 class.
The Ricebird running back was number two in the MaxPreps rankings at the end of last season behind Richard Young of Florida.
Young dropped to fourth in the site’s latest rankings, propelling Owens to number one.
Young, as a junior last season accounted for 1,800 yards and 19 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. Owen’s junior season won’t be forgotten, accounting for nearly 3,000 yards on the ground and 46 touchdowns. He was seven touchdowns shy of adding himself to Texas High School football history, with Dick Todd of Crowell rushing for 53 touchdowns in 1932, the eighth-most in a single season, according to Texasfootball.com. Only the top eight are listed in their records.
MaxPreps awarded Owens the National Junior of the Year for his season last year.
Surrounded by a strong senior offensive line of Jack Dorotik, Juan Leal, Kerry North, Lucas Pfeil and Carter Hlavinka, the Ricebirds rushed for 5,642 yards and 74 touchdowns.
El Campo as a team is ranked fourth in the state according to the Texasfootball.com preseason rankings.
The first day of practice is August 1, 16 days away.
Owens following his senior season will be playing college football, after committing to the University of Louisville earlier this month.
