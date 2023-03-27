The El Campo Ricebirds only made it to the second round of the playoffs, but seven players stood out and earned all-state honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association.
Of the seven, two Ricebirds earned first-team honors. El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II and fellow senior offensive tackle Bryce Rasmussen were among the top players in their position this past season.
Rasmussen finished the year with 74 pancakes and completed 98 percent of his blocking assignments. He was District 12’s Lineman of the Year. Rasmussen was one of four tacklers with at least 70 pancakes in 4A this past season. Following the season he signed his national letter of intent to play college football for the University of Sam Houston, look for a story in a future edition.
Owens missed one game with an injury and didn’t play in the second half in a few other games, but his talent still shined bright finishing the season with 1,781 rushing yards and 25 TDs. He was named the District 12 MVP and is currently in college at Texas A&M, graduating from El Campo High School in December.
Ricebird junior kicker Diego Gutierrez followed up an impressive sophomore campaign with a solid junior year and was awarded second-team honors. Gutierrez was seven for seven on field goals, with a long of 51 yards, the second-longest in 4A this past season.
Ricebird senior tight end Sloan Hubert, senior linebacker Joel Garcia, junior defensive back La’Darian Lewis and junior quarterback and defensive back Oliver Miles earned honorable mentions.
As a tight end, Hubert had 57 pancake blocks and caught four passes, including one for a touchdown. Garcia filled up the stat sheet on defense with 101 tackles, six sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and 16 tackles for loss. Lewis was a physical corner finishing the year with 55 tackles and six interceptions. Miles was honored for his all-round contributions to the team with 743 rushing yards, 237 passing yards and 74 tackles and three interceptions.
In district, Stafford was the only team to have an all-state player.
El Campo was also the only team in Wharton County with TSWA all-state players.
The Ricebirds also had seven all-state players in 2021 and only four the year before that.
El Campo’s new head coach Travis Reeves had five athletes make the TSWA all-state team at New Caney last season.
