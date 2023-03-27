All-State

Now graduated Rueben Owens II won all-state honors in his final year with the Ricebirds last season. He and senior Bryce Rasmussen earned second team honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association.

The El Campo Ricebirds only made it to the second round of the playoffs, but seven players stood out and earned all-state honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association.

Of the seven, two Ricebirds earned first-team honors. El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II and fellow senior offensive tackle Bryce Rasmussen were among the top players in their position this past season.

