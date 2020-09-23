The Louise Hornets (3-0, 1-0) dream season gets their toughest test of the year when they go on the road to play the Agua Dulce Longhorns (0-1).
The Hornets after squeaking out a seven-point win over Bloomington to start the year have improved each week.
The rebuilt offensive line developed each game, resulting in their most dominating win, last Friday taking down Woodsboro 56-13.
Against Woodsboro, the Hornets cranked out 415 total yards, 300 coming from the ground. Senior running back Rogeric Schooler, senior quarterback Daylon Machicek and junior running back Blayke Yeager combined for 211 of those yards and seven rushing touchdowns. The trio averaged 11 yards a carry.
The Hornets defense also came up big. While Woodsboro had two scores, one came on a fumble on the first play of the game and the other came while late in the game after teh Hornets had scored 49 straight points.
Part of the scoring from the Hornets came from junior Marco Torres who caused a Woodsboro safety. The defense also had two turnovers with junior Chris Vasquez coming up with a fumble and sophomore Angel Reyes picking off a pass. Louise allowed 208 total yards to Woodsboro.
Agua Dulce last season finished second in their district. The Longhorns lost in the second round of the playoffs to Bremond. Louise also fell to Bremond in the first round.
The Longhorns did not play a non-district schedule this season. Their first game of the season was a district match and they lost 40-33 to the Runge Yellowjackets (3-1, 1-0).
Leading the Longhorns at quarterback is senior Angel Vera who was a wide receiver in 2019. Vera is a dangerous dual-threat picking up 160 yards through the air and 120 yards on the ground against Runge. In the Longhorns first game, Joey Perez was Vera’s favorite target racking up more than 110 yards.
A win over Agua Dulce to open district would send a statement to the rest of the other teams: these aren’t the Hornets you once knew.
