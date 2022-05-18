Down to their last pitcher, the El Campo Ricebirds got four strong innings from freshman Lane Schulz to help them advance past the Huffman-Hargrave Falcons in the third game in the best of three series at Cy Ridge High School Saturday afternoon.
El Campo and Huffman-Hargrave went back and forth early, but Schulz and the Ricebird defense closed out the game with four scoreless innings advancing them past the second round for the first time since 2016.
Schulz came through in the top of the fourth inning, stopping a bid from Huffman-Hargrave to re-take the lead. The Falcons started off the inning with a walk. Schulz picked up back-to-back strikeouts, but a passed ball allowed the lead-off runner to move to second. Facing the meat of the Falcons lineup, El Campo offered two intentional walks to load the bases.
Huffman-Hargrave fouled off three straight pitches, but Schulz induced a popup to junior second baseman Conner Ewing to end the inning, and what would be the Falcons’ final major threat in the game.
“That was a big-time spot for a 15-year-old and I’m really proud of him,” El Campo coach Jacob Clay said. “He struggled a little bit (at the end of the season), but he didn’t struggle today. He could throw whatever he wanted for a strike.”
Between sophomore Oliver Miles, who less than 24 hours earlier had won the silver medal at the state track meet, Schulz and the Birds held the hot Falcons bats’ to five hits and four earned runs, striking out nine batters.
“Those guys stepped up big time,” Ewing said. “Lane doesn’t pitch a lot and you never know (when you’ll be needed) and he came in and shut the door on them.”
Trailing 2-0, the Ricebirds got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning.
El Campo juniors Bryce Rasmussen and Reed Jung started off the inning with a single and a hit by pitch, respectively. Ricebird junior Christian Miles, who replaced Rasmussen, took third base on a passed ball and Jung a pitch later stole second.
Ricebird senior Jack Dorotik put El Campo on the scoreboard with a single, giving them runners on the corners with no outs. After a pop out, senior Evan Estrada grounded out, but scored the speedy Jung to tie the game.
Huffman-Hargrave answered with two scores in the top half of the inning pulling back in front of El Campo 4-2.
El Campo in the bottom of the third started off the inning with a double from junior Kyle Barosh and a walk to sophomore Dean Poenitzsch. El Campo junior Brock Rod drove them both in on a triple to deep centerfield to tie the game again. Rasmussen followed with a deep sacrifice fly to bring Rod in to give El Campo their final lead.
Rod led the team with two RBIs and two hits.
“We didn’t strike out much (this series),” Clay said. “We maybe struck out three times in game three and that’s a good number. You don’t want to strike out in playoff baseball.”
FAMILIAR OPPONENT
If El Campo is going to make it to the regional semi-finals they’ll have to beat the Bellville Brahmas. The two district rivals will play each other Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday, if needed will be at 1 p.m. All games are at Cy Woods High School.
“We’re excited,” Ewing said. “We fought a lot in this series and winning made it even better. Now we know we get to play (Bellville) next week and we’re excited.”
During the season, El Campo and Bellville split the series 1-1. El Campo dropped a tight one-run game in Bellville and beat the Brahmas by five runs at Legacy Field.
Getting to round three, Bellville beat Hardin-Jefferson the second-place team from District 21 in two games.
