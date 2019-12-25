District 13 had only one team alive after the first round of the playoffs, the Columbus Cardinals.
Their run ended two Friday’s ago to the Grandview Zebras, the eventual state champions.
With Columbus’ season now over, District 13’s season awards have been released.
The district coaches awarded eight first-team awards to Rice Consolidated.
Ian Hargrove was named a first-team quarterback along with running back Warren Scott and offensive lineman Drayton Canaris, on the offensive side.
Five first-team awards went to the Raiders defense. Two went to Scott and Canaris who played linebacker and both earned honors on offense as well. Defensive end Straton Pieprzyca, defensive tackle Christian Tovar and cornerback Noah Mendoza also took home defensive first-team recognition.
Alex Toriz was named Rice Consolidated’s utility player.
Offensive second-team honors went to Deondre Cotton, Brandon James, RJ Zarate, Jake Engelbrecht and Antonio Marquez. On defense, James Cotton, Hargrove, Damontae Levi, Dontavion Fuller, all picked up second-team awards. Fuller picked up a second, second-team honor as a kick returner.
Rounding out the Raiders all-district awards was Landon Rodriguez, Michael Flores, Everardo Esquivel, Erick Gutierrez and Deondre Cotton as a defensive player and James Cotton as an offensive player, all earned honorable mentions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.