El Campo sophomore Oliver Miles finished second in the state in the triple jump, earning the Ricebirds’ highest finish in Austin at Mike. A Myers Stadium Thursday.
Miles in his first year competing for the varsity track team finished with a leap of 48’ and a half inch, one of only two triple jumpers to break 48 feet at the 4A level at the state meet.
“It feels good (to get sliver), I’ve got a couple more years left of track. I should be back here next year,” Miles said.
The Ricebird sophomore was in first place after his first jump with a distance of 47’ 3.5”. Miles remained in first place for most of the event. The eventual winner from Waco Connally leaped past Miles on his final attempt.
Miles in his final jump broke 48 feet for the first time in his pervious five attempts, with the wind in his face.
“I felt good. I set a personal record for the school and myself,” Miles said. “My coaches taught me different techniques and how to get better every day.”
Miles was one of three Ricebirds representing El Campo, which finished with 18 points as a team tying them for eighth in the state, their highest finish in more than a decade.
“I was very proud of the way that our athletes competed,” El Campo track coach Cody Worrell said. “Rueben (Owens II) getting on the medal stand back to back years was awesome, and both DK (Ward) and Oliver set personal records and school records in their events (which) was incredible. That’s all you can ask for as a coach, especially at the state meet, is compete and do your best. And that’s exactly what our athletes did yesterday. They did their best. Super proud of all three of them.”
El Campo junior Rueben Owens II earned the bronze medal for the second straight year in the long jump.
“I’m cool with it,” Owens said. “I could have did better but it’s alright.”
Owens was one of three long jumpers in the state with a leap of more than 23 feet. The top two long jumpers in the state had jumps more than 24 feet.
Owens, after his first jump was in second place, with a distance of 23 feet and a quarter inch.
The junior maintained second place for nearly the entire event. On the fifth jump, the winner from Somerset, who was in third, overtook Owens and first place with a leap of 24’ 3.50” to win the event. Owens, in his final five jumps, wasn’t able to best his original jump, coming close in his last attempt with a distance of 22’ 7.75”.
With plans to graduate early, Owens doesn’t forsee running track next season, he said.
El Campo senior DK Ward placed fourth in the state in the 200-meter dash. Competition in the event was tough with the top six runners finishing with a time under 22 seconds.
Wards’ crossed the finish line with a time of 21.52 seconds, less than a tenth of a second from placing second or third. The El Campo senior shaved six-tenths of a second of his regional finish.
