El Campo ran through the Rice Consolidated soccer tournament with four wins but dropped the championship game to district opponent the Bay City Blackcats in a sudden death shootout Saturday evening.
Tied nil-nil after 40 minutes, the game went into a shootout. Bay City and El Campo were locked up at five made goals after the shootout to force sudden death. Bay City made their first goal and El Campo missed, handing them the win.
The shootout is helpful for El Campo, who won’t get a chance to practice during district play. If you tie in district, each team is given one point, instead of having a shootout to determine the winner. In the playoffs, shootouts break ties.
El Campo picked up wins over Rice Consolidated, Caldwell, Harmony School of Discovery, Yoakum via forfeit and Wharton, another district rival.
El Campo sophomore striker Raymond Moreno had six goals during the tournament.
Against Wharton, the Ricebirds dominated possession in both halves. El Campo had five shots on goal and four corner kicks in the first half of 20 minutes of play.
Moreno picked up his sixth goal in the tournament off a turnover by the Wharton goalie.
Ricebird sophomore Nicholas Montes stole the keepers goal kick around midfield. He passed the ball to Moreno for the score into the net.
El Campo junior Gael Lopez added the second goal with 14:12 in the second half. In the goal area, Lopez left a shot to the far backside of the net with the ball dipping just out to the keepers’ hands.
Wharton made a furious rally late, scoring with two minutes left to play. They had a chance to tie the game, on a free kick with no time remaining from 20-yards out.
El Campo junior Alexis Salazar was able to use his body to stop an on-target kick from crossing the goal.
The win over Wharton is only the team’s second in the last five years.
“Communication and discipline (have been working for us),” Lopez said. “The new (assistant) coach (Audie Jackson) is helping too. Communication is key even with the coaches, not just (between us) players.”
