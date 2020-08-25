The El Campo Ladybirds (1-4) picked up their first win of the season over the Sweeny Lady Bulldogs Friday night on the road.
The Ladybirds beat the Lady Bulldogs in three sets, 26-24, 25-16, 25-20.
Playing their best game of the season, El Campo was resilient and held off Sweeny in the first set. That momentum carried over through the rest of the night.
“We came in the game with a totally different mentality that we were not getting outplayed (and) that we (weren’t going to hurt) ourselves,” Ladybirds Coach Kelsey Johns said. “The girls finally came together and had a totally different attitude. Everyone was helping everyone become better players.”
El Campo’s serves were on point as they finished with 21 aces, seven coming from junior Carli Bullard. Sophomore Kate Bodungen had a team-high nine kills. Senior Mackenzie Matlock led the Ladybirds with eight digs. Senior Georgia Priesmeyer got others involved all night and had 14 assists. Juniors Ella Jenkins and Heather Farrar finished the game two blocks each.
The Ladybirds will be back in action at home this Friday when they play rivals Bay City.
