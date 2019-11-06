The Louise Hornets (1-8, 1-2) get one final home game before closing out the regular season. The Hornets this Friday will play the Flatonia Bulldogs (8-1, 3-0).
Regardless of the win or loss by either team Friday night, both are locked into their playoff seeding.
Louise will finish fourth in District 14 while Flatonia locked up the district championship two weeks ago.
Picking up a win will be a tough task for the Hornets. While they broke out offensively last week on the road in Snook and scored 33 points, the defense was cold allowing 60 points, the most since week one when they played Ganado. The hope for the Hornets is that the defense, which gained a few players against Somerville, continues to take steps forward and shows their growth against the Bulldogs.
Flatonia is going to run the ball and senior Dakory Willis is going to get a lot of carries. In the Hornets 20-12 loss last year to Flatonia, Willis rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
Since 2016, the Bulldogs have beaten Louise each year. No game has been decided by more than 10 points.
(0) comments
