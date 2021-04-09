The El Campo Ricebirds beat the West Columbia Roughnecks 10-0 in a non-district game Tuesday night at Legacy Field in five innings.
El Campo (16-4-1) limited the Roughnecks to one hit while the offense pounded out 10 hits.
The pitching staff of freshman Dean Poenitzsch, senior Ryan King and sophomore Kyle Barosh struck out 10 and allowed five walks.
The offense scored a pair of runs in the second and third inning, but an outburst of hits in the fourth put the game out of West Columbia’s reach.
El Campo senior outfielder Vaun Shaffer led off the scoring in the fourth with a leadoff solo home run to left field. After an out, El Campo got the next two base runners on and back-to-back doubles from senior Seth Hallinger and Jackson David made it a 6-0 game.
The Ricebirds added two more runs in the fourth and a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.
David had a team-high three hits and Poenitzsch had the Ricebirds other multi-hit game.
The Ricebirds next week will play Sealy on Tuesday night and Navasota on Friday night, both games at Legacy Field.
