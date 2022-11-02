After three years of cross country, East Bernard Brahma Colby Kurtz, in his final season, grabbed gold at the regional meet with a blistering pace Tuesday at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Huntsville.
“It was a good race and everything went about as well as I could have expected,” Kurtz said.
Since joining the Brahma team as a freshman, Kurtz has been a skilled runner, making improvements year over year.
As a freshman, Kurtz was 14th in the region and a year later pushed farther and placed in the top 10, coming in sixth. During his junior season, his assent continued and made third, fueling his drive to make first place.
“It was kind of a best-case senior and I couldn’t imagine anything better,” Kurtz said.
The Brahma senior started the race cautiously, gauging the weather and how his body would respond, he said. However, once he settled in he grabbed a good place, taking second through the first half of the race. Kurtz would overtake the lead runner midway through the course, a move he felt was too early for him to be able to hold it through the last half of the race.
“I felt like I made my move too fast, but I was able to hold my lead all the way through the finish line and really there is nothing better that could have happened,” Kurtz said.
The Brahma senior finished with a time of 16:16.2, almost 10 seconds faster than second place. Kurtz shaved nearly 30 seconds off his time from the regional meet last year.
“He ran a great race. He knows how to race. He’s in shape and has been doing the work to be where he is right now. He’s very goal orientated and motivated and he’s a hard worker,” East Bernard coach Susie Walters said.
Kurtz will be moving on to the state meet, but he won’t be alone. The entire Brahma cross-country team will also be moving on with him as well, for the first time since 2017.
“It’s very, very cool and that’s really what I was more focused on. The moment I passed the finish line, I took my (timing)chips off and turned and I was dead set on seeing all five of my guys cross the finish line,” Kurtz said.
The state meet will be Friday and Saturday in Round Rock.
The Brahmas finished with 108 points with all five of their runners placing inside the top 50 of the 173 athlete 3A field.
Brahma junior Chris Kopecky placed 5th, freshman Ty Grigar was 20th, fellow freshman Justin Kurtz 36th and sophomore Bryton Karasek finished 46th. Also running for East Bernard was junior Cole Janecek and senior Kaleb Rivera.
East Bernard came close to sending a boys and girls team. The Brahmarettes finished tied with Lorena. However, the tiebreaker went to the team’s sixth and seventh runners and East Bernard only had five athletes at regionals.
East Bernard sophomore Ashlynn Lemos will be the only Brahmarette running at state this season, placing eighth with a time of 13:16.3.
Boling will also send one runner to the state meet with senior Boling Ross Hough placing 10th.
Louise Hornet senior Tony Martinez will also compete at the state meet, with a top finish at regionals last week.
