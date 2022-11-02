Cross Country

“He ran a great race. He knows how to race. He’s in shape and has been doing the work to be where he is right now. He’s very goal orientated and motivated and he’s a hard worker,” East Bernard coach Susie Walters said.

After three years of cross country, East Bernard Brahma Colby Kurtz, in his final season, grabbed gold at the regional meet with a blistering pace Tuesday at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Huntsville.

“It was a good race and everything went about as well as I could have expected,” Kurtz said.

