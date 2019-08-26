The El Campo Ladybirds beat the 5A Terry Rangerettes at home Tuesday night in four sets 22-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16.
The Ladybirds dropped the first set, but the size of senior Megan Rek proved to be too much to overcome as they closed out the final two sets fairly easily moving them to 9-7 on the season.
Rek earned 12 points, five kills and had numerous blocks during the Ladybirds’ four sets.
“She was on,” Ladybird Coach Roxanne Cavazos said. “She had a heck of a night. We’re proud of her. I don’t think she let many balls past her. She was on with hitting. She and our whole team had a great night. If someone was off, someone came off the bench and picked them up.”
While the Ladybirds lost the first set, it was a close game. The two teams continued to battle in the second set, but the Ladybirds edged them out in the back and forth affair. Neither team jumped out too much of a lead.
“We started off kind of slow,” Rek said. “I think we came in here not knowing what to expect (from Terry) but we turned it around after that first game and we just came back fighting, didn’t give up and we just really pushed hard to finish the game.”
The Ladybirds found their groove in the third set. Trailing 9-5, El Campo went on a big 11-1 run to take a commanding lead. The 6’4” Rek started to get going and Terry had no answer for her in the middle of the Ladybirds front line. Rek was responsible for six of the Ladybirds 11 points during the run with blocks and kills, forcing Terry to call a timeout to try and find a way to stop her.
“I’m really proud of my game today,” Rek said. “I feel like I was really on. I was getting blocks and hits and I was just really helping out my team today.”
In the final set, Terry took the first lead 1-0, but a junior Jackie Nichols kill tied the game. The Ladybirds followed with another point and never gave the lead back up. Nichols added in two more points swelling the score to 16-8 and the Ladybirds coasted the rest of the way.
Freshman Kate Bodungen chipped in five kills and junior Jackie Nichols had four. Senior Bryn Rod had a team-high 12 assists. Junior Mackenzie Matlock led the Ladybirds with eight digs.
Before the Ladybirds game with Terry, they played in the Schulenburg Tournament and placed fifth out of 16 teams, finishing as runners up in the silver bracket.
“The season has gone really good,” Rek said. “I’m really proud of our team. We’ve come together as one. We’re really worked hard and have succeeded.”
The Ladybirds will be off this Friday, allowing them more time to practice. They will be back in action Tuesday when they go on the road to play Edna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.