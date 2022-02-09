The University Interscholastic League (UIL) is giving El Campo and Louise new opponents for the next two years after unveiled the new realignment Thursday.
El Campo is getting two new teams in their district. Louise is going to a completely new district.
The Ricebirds football won’t see West Columbia anymore, but it won’t the schedule won’t get easier.
El Campo last season was in the six-team District 12, now the district has seven schools.
El Campo now has Navasota and the yet to be opened Alvin Iowa Colony.
“It’s tough top to bottom,” El Campo Athletic Director Chad Worrell said. “We’re losing a quality team in West Columbia, but picking up a quality team in Navasota. We’ve seen them in track, basketball, so we know what type of athletes they have. (Head) coach (Casey Dacus) Dac does a super job.”
Once opened, Iowa Colony could have 5A numbers, according to Worrell. Like Fulshear who spent one alignment with El Campo, the feeling is Iowa Colony won’t spend a long time in the 4A classification.
“They’ve pulled kids out Manvel and Shadow Creek, so they’re going to be very, very talented and, of course, they’re going to be better that in the second year, with maybe 6A numbers,” Worrell said.
El Campo will play in 4A DI Region III District 12, which has Alvin Iowa Colony, Bay City, Freeport Brazosport, Navasota, Needville and Stafford.
“I look at that schedule and see everyone out there as being better than they were last year,” Worrell said. “Stafford has a lot of their kids back. They have that defensive end who’s (graduating), but they’re going to be really, really good defensively. Bay City was all young kids, their freshman running back is coming back. Needville started a ton of sophomores and freshmen, they’re going to be better and seasoned. Brazosport is bringing back their quarterback who ended up being one of the best players in district, they’re probably going to be picked in the top two (teams) in district.”
Navasota has the smallest enrollment with 899 students while Iowa Colony will be the largest with 1,210.3 students. El Campo has an enrollment of 1,112 students.
El Campo volleyball might have the toughest district in Texas. In previous alignments, El Campo has competed against Needville or Bellville, who have a combined 20 state championships between them.
However, their new volleyball and basketball district will include both teams.
“The expectation is to always come out on top. The district will get a little tougher next season, but we will be ready,” El Campo volleyball coach Brittany Oruonyehu said.
El Campo will compete in 4A Region District 25 and face Bellville, Navasota, Needville, Royal, Sealy and Wharton.
LOUISE
The Hornets had hoped to stay where they were, but the UIL is shifting them back towards Austin and San Antonio.
Louise football for the next two seasons will play in 2A DII Region 4 District 14 which includes Burton, Falls City, Snook, Somerville, Yorktown and Runge.
In years past, the Hornets have had Falls City or Burton, now the new district has both teams.
“The realignment was a big surprise, especially having Falls City and Burton who are top contenders in the region, along with Yorktown, Snook, Somerville and Runge,” Louise Atheltic Director Joe Bill said. “Traveling will also be a challenge. Most of these trips will be an hour and a half to two hours long. We will train and prepare to be the best we can be in this new district.”
Louise will have an average of 210 miles round trip for each district opponent. The only team they’ll play with a fewer than 200-mile drive will be Yorktown.
Snook has the new district’s highest enrollment with 148 students, Runge has the fewest with 70.
Louise has 140 students.
With the tougher football district, basketball and volleyball caught no breaks with the Hornets and the Lady Hornets slated to remain in their same district.
In volleyball the Hornets compete in 2A Region 4 District 27 against Flatonia, Ganado, Schulenburg, Shiner and Weimar. Louise basketball will be in 2A Region 4 District 28 and see Bloomington, Flatonia, Ganado, Schulenburg, Shiner and Weimar.
