El Campo senior swimmer Morgan Pierce in November signed her national letter of intent and will continue her athletic career as part of the Adams State University swim team.
Pierce, following her senior season with the Ricebirds, will trade in the flat plains of Texas for the mountains of Colorado with Adams State sitting more than 7,500 feet above sea level.
With Pierce signing to join Adams State, she’ll be the Ricebirds fourth athlete to swim on the next level.
“I felt very proud of myself that I could accomplish something like being a collegiate athlete,” Pierce said. “(I had) coaches text me and tell me they want me on their college team, I’m only 17 and I’m 5’2” (it’s a cool feeling).”
Pierce had five different options to chose from to swim in college. However, after many trips to Colorado with her family, she loved the area and when she got the offer from Adams State it was kismet.
The Adams State coaches came across Pierce’s collegeswimming.com website and reached out. They asked her to come to the recruiting weekend and it was a done deal after that.
“I fell in love with (Adams State). All the swimmers were super cool and I just wanted to be there,” Pierce said. “I’ve always just loved swimming. My dream was to be an olympian or to be a collegiate swimmer, so it feels good it came true.”
The coaches told Pierce that her times in the distance races and the 100-free, as a junior, were already on par with swimmers in his program currently.
Pierce still has a season left with the Ricebirds and is hoping to drop some more time before she heads off to college.
“I’m trying to get my (100-yard) fly down to 59 seconds or one minute flat,” Pierce said. “I think I’m going to start focusing on my 500-freestyle or my 200-yard IM. I’m hoping to break my own record in my 500-free and trying to break it in the 200-yard IM this year.”
In 2018, Pierce was a part of the Ricebirds 200-yard medley relay team that finished as the 24th fastest time in Texas and was an all-state honorable mention. She’s also helped the Ricebirds win three district championships, pushing their streak to seven straight.
Pierce before heading off to Adams State will get a chance to make it a clean sweep of district championships throughout her high school career and help push El Campo’s streak to eight in a row.
