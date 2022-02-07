The Louise Lady Hornets outnumbered the El Campo Ladybirds, helping them finish higher at the Palacios Girls Invitational Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Hornets finished the meet fourth with 22 points, four points away from Tidehaven for third. The Ladybirds were eighth out of nine schools with five points. Palacios won their home meet with 43 points.
While this was El Campo’s first powerlifting meet in more than a decade, the Ladybirds had an athlete turn in a strong performance. Sophomore Kaylyn Mendez lifted a total of 730 pounds, the eighth-most of the 79 girls who competed.
“We had many young ladies compete well, as this was a great learning experience for them as well,” El Campo coach Robbie Perez said. “As all the young ladies get stronger, it enables us to focus on all of the small details and technical parts of powerlifting. Kaylyn Mendez did get second overall in her weight class and is sitting second in the region as well. She works very hard at her craft and has been lifting weights since she was young with her father who actually powerlifted for El Campo.”
The Ladybirds had seven girls compete, but only four finished all three lifts.
Louise had 11 girls at the meet with three top three finishes. Lady Hornet Kathryn Garrett came in first in the 123-pound weight class with a combined lift of 570 pounds.
“These young ladies did amazing, I’m very proud of them,” Louise coach Daniel Gaona Jr. said. “Each one of them PRed in at least two lifts. We have some younger ladies on the team this season that are getting to see what it’s all about and this weekend just allowed them to set the bar.”
RESULTS
97-pound weight class
1) Tidehaven - 545 pounds
3) El Campo - Natalie Sanchez 320 lbs.
105-pound
1) Palacios - 480 lbs.
3) Louise - Anahiyarith Rodriguez 360 lbs.
4) Louise - Hannah Ochoa 345 lbs.
114-pound
1) Bay City - 600 lbs.
5) Louise - Kelly Lemus 390 lbs.
123-pound
1) Louise - Kathryn Garrett 570 lbs.
6) El Campo - Makayla Vasquez 400 lbs.
132-pound
1) Tidehaven - 745 lbs.
2) El Campo - Kaylyn Mendez 730 lbs.
7) Louise - Madilyn Kana 440 lbs.
148-pound
1) Edna - 805 lbs.
3) Louise - Alyssa Jones 605 lbs.
7) Louise - Kaitlyn Maley 495 lbs.
165-pound
1) Bay City - 830 lbs.
5) Louise - Monica Montes 585 lbs.
7) El Campo - Daniel Mejia 470 lbs.
259-pound
1) Palacios - 880 lbs.
4) Louise - Erica Melchor 590 lbs.
6) El Campo - Tierra Cooper 490 lbs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.