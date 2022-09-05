The El Campo Ladybirds (15-8) had a clean sweep over the Industrial Lady Cobras Tuesday night at Ricebird Gym.
The El Campo Ladybirds (15-8) had a clean sweep over the Industrial Lady Cobras Tuesday night at Ricebird Gym.
The Ladybirds allowed 20 points just once against the Lady Cobras defeating them 25-17, 25-20, 25-10.
“I think we really focused on our passes and executed our serve receive,” El Campo sophomore outside hitter Adeline Hundl said. “We had a really good practice on (Monday) and we carried that into this game and we really wanted to win.”
The Ladybirds were aggressive, diving to keep the ball in play. On offense, they had many aces and kills lifting them easily past the Lady Cobras.
After a tight start to the game, the Ladybirds went on a 7-2 in the middle of the set. El Campo senior and outside hitter Kate Bodungen and junior setter Kaitlyn Stephenson scored six points allowing the Ladybirds to take control of the set.
Industrial scored the first four points in the second set, the Ladybirds fought back tying the game at 6-6. Behind a couple of kills from Hundl, the Ladybirds lead swelled. The Lady Cobras fought to get back in the game pulling within 22-18, but El Campo’s offense maintained the edge.
Not much slowed down the Ladybirds in the final set with the Lady Cobras scoring back-to-back points once. Leading 20-10, the Ladybirds scored five straight points to end the game. Ladybird senior middle block Ella Rod landed an ace, Bodungen scored on a kill and Hundl beat the Lady Cobras defense with three high-speed kills.
The Ladybirds have stepped up their play this season.
“We’re just overall faster (this year) due to strength and conditioning workouts. We’ve worked really hard on defense this year,” Hundl said.
The Ladybirds, with this win, have lost once in their last seven games. Their only loss in the stretch was to 10th ranked Rockport-Fulton in a tight two-set game.
“I’m really excited, the program is where I want to be right now,” Ladybird coach Brittany Oruonyehu said. “Last year we knew we were on the come up so the second year we knew the expectation and they’re just bringing it every game.”
El Campo plays Brazos on the road Tuesday. District play will open with the Sealy Lady Tigers the following Tuesday on the road.
