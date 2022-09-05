Forceful Point

El Campo senior outside hitter Kate Bodungen soars through the air as she gets ready to push the ball over the net against the Lady Cobras Tuesday night at Ricebird Gym. The Ladybirds are 7-2 in their last nine games and overall 15-8 on the season in the second year under head coach Brittany Oruonyehu.

The El Campo Ladybirds (15-8) had a clean sweep over the Industrial Lady Cobras Tuesday night at Ricebird Gym.

The Ladybirds allowed 20 points just once against the Lady Cobras defeating them 25-17, 25-20, 25-10.

