The El Campo Ricebird and Ladybird track teams took part in the Swamp Relays at Rice Consolidated last Thursday.
El Campo saw tough competition from La Grange and other 3A and 2A schools around the area. This was the final chance El Campo got to compete before the district meet.
The Ricebirds held off La Grange by three points to win the Swamp Relays, their fourth overall team win this season. The boys’ team finished in the top three in 14 different events earning 190 points.
Ricebird junior Hendrick Hundl finished first in all four of his events, the 110 and 300-meter hurdles, the high jump and the 4x400-meter relay.
Senior Charles Shorter came in first in the triple jump. El Campo sophomore Rueben Owens II was first in the long jump. Ricebird junior Kerry North rounded out the top finishes with a first-place throw in the shot put.
The Ladybird track team came in second place and held off Hallettsville who came in third by 14 points. The Ladybirds finished in the top three in seven different events.
El Campo senior Jackie Nichols finished first in all four of her events, the triple jump, long jump and the 4x200 and the 4x400-meter relays. Ladybird senior Breanna Perez came in first in the 800-meter run.
“I feel like we are looking ok, have we run what I think is our best (times) yet? No. We still need to clean (up) a few small things and just continue to run well,” Ladybirds track coach Derrick Cash said. “The competition will be even better at district so now is the time to start perfecting the small details.”
The El Campo track team today will compete at the district meet in Sealy. The top four athletes in individual events and teams in relays will advance to the area meet.
El Campo at district will compete against Bellville, Wharton, Navasota, Brookshire Royal and Sealy.
