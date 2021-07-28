El Campo incoming junior running back Rueben Owens II, Monday picked up an offer from the University of Mississippi, his 32nd college offer.
Owens in June reopened his recruitment after decommitting from the University of Texas. Since opening his recruitment he’s picked up seven offers, including from former national champions Ohio State, the University of Michigan and the University of Miami.
The incoming junior was an honorable mention all-state running back last season leading the Ricebirds with 22 touchdowns and 1,511 yards, Owens averaged a first-down every carry, gaining 10.8 yards a rush.
Owens is the number two running back in his class in the nation and the fifth-best recruit in the state, according to 247sports.com.
Owens and incoming seniors fullback Johntre Davis and offensive tackle Kerry North were named preseason all-state players, by Dave Campbell’s football magazine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.