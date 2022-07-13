Two Babe Ruth teams are getting ed a week due to impending bad weather in their Southwestern Regional tournament sites.
The only Babe Ruth team playing this weekend will be the 15U team who’ll be in Camden, Ark. There have been no brackets released for the tournament yet. The 15U’s will play in a six-team torunament, competing against Camden, Tallassee, Ala., Hereford, Brazoswood, and Madee, Miss.
Babe Ruth’s 18U and 13U were scheduled to play in Alabama this week. However, with a tropical depression forming off the coast, both teams games have been pushed back a week.
18U will play games in Mobile, Ala., and the 13U will be in Bay Minette, Ala.
The 13U roster will have seven players from El Campo and four from Boling.
Coming from El Campo are Holt and Kyler Yackel, Bryce Morrison, Cade Stehling, James Terrazas, Luke Tidmore and Jackson Bystrek. Boston Zavala, Randy Ruiz, Karter Sweat and Christopher Merino are from Boling. The rest of the roster includes Dawson and Tanner Lott from Louise, Carter Baros from Fulshear and Jackson Garvel from East Bernard.
