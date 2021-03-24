The El Campo track team took home overall first-place finishes at the Palacios Sharks Relays last Thursday.
The Ricebirds track team finished with 211 points, beating Palacios who came in second place by 28 points. The Ricebirds had first-place finishes in eight different events including three wins in the field events.
“The athletes have been through so much over the past year, but their work ethic has been second to none,” Ricebirds coach Gabriel Cavazos said. “The junior varsity and varsity teams have two first place and one second place finishes to date. Everyone is focused on getting better every week and it’s been fun to watch them compete. We still have some areas that we can improve on, but the more they compete, the more confident they become. With the district track meet coming up on March 30-31, the coaching staff is excited about the position we are in at this point of the season. Now, it’s about putting the pieces together. The pieces that will give us a chance to make some noise at district.”
El Campo sophomore Rueben Owens II racked up four first-place finishes, in the 100-meter dash, long jump and the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relay.
The Ladybirds track team had 218 points and beat second place East Bernard by 114 points. The Ladybirds finished first in seven different events, but their sheer number of athletes helped them pick up points. The Ladybirds came in first in all three relays.
Ladybird senior Jackie Nichols had four first-place finishes in the 100-meter dash, triple jump, the 4x100 and the 4x200-meter relay.
“I’m proud of how we have performed so far this year, but we still haven’t reached our stride, our peak yet, which is good,” Ladybirds coach Derrick Cash said. “You want to get better every week, but you want to be hitting your best times and marks, next week and thereafter if you’re lucky enough to keep advancing. Now that’s the (most fun) time of the track season. Run good and advance.”
El Campo track will take part in the Swamp Relays in Altair tomorrow. The district track meet is March 30-31 in Sealy.
