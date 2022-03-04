The Wharton County Pioneers (15-5) are rolling, beating Hill College 4-3 Sunday at Corbett Park to push their win streak to five games.
The week started with four straight wins over Galveston College Whitecaps. Three of those wins came on the road.
The Pioneers in the win streak scored 10 or more runs in three games, only allowing more than four runs once.
With their wins over Galveston College, the Pioneers started conference play with a 4-0 record.
“You always want to put your best foot forward. It was nice to see the guys play well,” Pioneers coach Trey Porras said. “We obviously still have some things to clean up, but I’m looking forward to how the team competes over the next 31 conference games.”
In the 14 team conference, the Pioneers have the second-highest batting average, hitting .341 as a team. Pioneer freshman Will Lee (Klein High School) leads the team with a .403 batting average and 21 RBIs.
The junior college has had a strong pitching performance from freshman Rome Shubert (Santa Fe High School), allowing zero earned runs in 25 innings.
Shubert leads the conference in earned run average, but he has thrown the most scoreless innings in the entire division.
Wharton plays the Alvin College Dolphins Thursday at home. They will continue the series with a Saturday doubleheader on the road.
