Today starts 2022 and with the new year here, it gives us a chance to look at what to expect during the rest of the fall and spring seasons for El Campo and Louise athletics.
Both schools will be waiting for the UIL to release their biennial realignment and reclassification in early 2022.
Louise and El Campo are both staying in their same classification, but the districts could look a little different the next two seasons.
El Campo boys and girls soccer will start district play in February, neither made the playoffs last season.
The Ricebird soccer team was fifth in district last year, finishing with five ties, the most in district. The Ladybirds came in sixth. However, their three district wins was their best in recent memory.
The Ladybird swim team won the district championship last season, and this year should be no different. The district meet will be Jan. 20. in Victoria.
El Campo had one swimmer make state last season in now graduated Gage Garner. His younger brother, junior Zane Garner, has had fast times in the butterfly and the freestyle.
Girls basketball around the area will start or continue district play in January. The Ladybirds made the playoffs last season and went two rounds.
Louise and El Campo boys basketball are looking for a return to the playoffs. Louise last made the playoffs two years ago. El Campo came close last year, missing out by one game.
Softball across the area will get into gear this month with the first practices slated for Jan. 14. Games won’t start until the middle of February.
Louise will have a new coach this season in former Lady Hornet standout Michaela Bram. El Campo also has a new coach with Hailey Colwell leading the Ladybirds.
El Campo brings back one of the state’s better players in junior short stop Kate Bubela. As a sophomore she pounded out 16 home runs, earning her an offer from North Carolina State in late 2021.
Louise and El Campo baseball will both have new coaches this season. Baseball will have its first practice on Jan. 21. Games won’t start until late February. Corey Golan will lead Louise as they try to make it back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time as a 2A program.
Jacob Clay will take over the Ricebirds this season as they look to contend for the district title. El Campo will return, now sophomore Dean Poenitzsch, who was the district Newcomer Of The Year.
