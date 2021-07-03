El Campo football has been successful this offseason and now the girls who cheer them on are joining them in success, winning three first place awards in their division at cheer camp at the Galveston Universal Cheerleaders Association camp in June.
El Campo’s cheer team competed against sqauds from Harleton High School, Corpus Christi Ray High School, McGregor High School, Beckville High School, Woodsboro High School and Oak Ridge High School finishing first in cheer, sideline, dance and pyramid. El Campo’s sqaud was the overall camp champion’s and Ricky Ricebird was the most improved at the camp.
“I always set high expectations for myself and then the (El Campo) cheerleaders,” cheer coach Terese Tompkins said. “(At camp) they met and exceeded my expectations and we had an amazing week. Our goal was to win it all and that’s what we did. Our cheerleaders are pumped for Friday night lights. This is a passion of mine and it’s a joy to share my love of this sport with these girls.”
Four EL Campo cheerleaders were named All-American with Avery York, Anna Rod, Kennedy Ritz and Madisyn Cortez earning recognition.
Taking part in the camp: Anna Rod, Shaylee Vaclavick, Kennedy Ritz, Emmy Lou Russell, Skylar Dornak. Ally Sohrt, Alexia Alcalais, Holly Foegelle, Aubrey Samaripa, Avery York, Madisyn Cortez, Kinley Tompkins, Angelena Solis, Kaylynn Mendez, Claire Crowell and Ricky Ricebird is Bethany Baker.
