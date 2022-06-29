Behind strong pitching, El Campo’s 12U comes away with the District 18 Championship with back-to-back wins over Sweeny in Sweeny this past weekend.
El Campo lost the 10U and 11U championships. The 12U team will be the only team to move on to the sectionals starting on Tuesday in Rosenberg.
The 12U team has dominated District 18 posting, a 6-0 record allowing only five runs with three no-hitters thrown.
El Campo’s offense was the power behind their 12-2 win on Saturday night. Hudson Bystrek, Caleb Leach and Aiden Ballejo all hit home runs as they quickly put distance between them and Sweeny.
“We are very well rounded. Every player brings a different aspect to the team,” 12U head coach Shawn Hickl said. “We have really good pitching and the guys hit for average and power. We have good speed and players that can make plays in the field. They don’t back down (from) a challenge and strive to be the very best. I am very proud of this team and I am excited to see what the future brings for them all.”
The game started off slightly shaky Saturday night. After a dropped strikeout, Sweeny was able to load the bases with a single and a hit-by-pitch.
Leach fired back and punched out three straight batters to end the frame scoreless, picking up a rare four strikeouts in an inning.
The Ricebirds’ offense stretched their wings grabbing four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Ballejo and Joanh Poenitzsch led off with back-to-back singles. Keaton Koudela followed with a hard shot to third base allowing one runner to score on the fielders’ choice.
With one out Leach took the third pitch he saw over the centerfield wall to make the score 3-0. Bystrek followed with his own long ball, this one flying over the right-center wall.
Supplied with four runs, Leach on the mound blew fastballs past Sweeny batters striking out the next three batters.
Konnor Beal led off the bottom of the second reaching on an error. Ballejo followed with a deep fly over the right field wall for a two-run homer, putting El Campo ahead 6-0. The 12U all-stars added in five more runs to take a commanding 11-0.
Leach in the game allowed two hits and two earned runs across his five innings pitched. He struck out 15 of the 20 batters he faced.
Ballejo and Landon Hickl led the team with three hits each.
Ballejo pitched game two and allowed two hits and no runs in six innings while striking out 13 Sweeny batters.
10U All-Stars
El Campo’s 10U all-star season ended with an 8-7 loss against Sweeny Saturday in East Bernard.
El Campo nearly stretched the series to a third game, but Sweeny was able to thwart the red and white all-stars rally.
Trailing 8-6, Chance Townsend led off the top of the sixth inning. Will Bowers followed with his own triple to pull El Campo within one run. Sweeny got an out on the base paths and picked up two more outs to end the game.
Townsend and Bowers led the team in six hits.
The 10U all-stars finished the season with a 4-2 record and as area champions.
11U All-Stars
El Campo in the short best of the three series against Sweeny lost, the first two games, ending their season with a 9-3 Saturday night in El Campo.
Errors kept the 11U all-stars from having a chance to win the opening game of the series Friday night. Tied 5-5, Sweeny took advantage of several errors in the top of the sixth to score four runs. In the bottom half of the inning, El Campo loaded the bases with three walks, but a pop-up ended the game.
In the two games, Noel Ramirez led the team with three hits.
