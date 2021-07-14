The El Campo Little League All-Star season ended this past weekend in sectionals as Majors, 11U and 10U baseball all picked up their second loss.
El Campo’s 11U All-Stars made it to the sectional championship game, but lost to New Braunfels 8-5, in New Braunfels Saturday night.
The 11U All-Stars started off the tournament with a loss to New Braunfels and escaped the losers bracket beating Calhoun 21-8 and Lamar 10-0 back-to-back. Against New Braunfels a second time, El Campo won 11-1, forcing a third and final meeting to determine the championship.
El Campo Saturday had a 4-1 lead going into the fourth inning picking up three runs on errors and another from Hudson Bystrek. New Braunfels tied the game in the top of the fourth with three runs.
El Campo had a hit each in the fourth and fifth innings, but couldn’t string any others together and the score remained tied. New Braunfels took advantage of a couple of El Campo mistakes in the top of the sixth to grab the lead. Trailing 8-4, with one out in the bottom of the sixth, El Campo hit three straight singles to load the bases. The fourth single from Keaton Koudela drove in a run but that would be the final score from El Campo.
Bystrek led the 11U All-Stars with three hits in the finale.
During the four games at sectionals, Bystrek had eight RBIs.
Koudela had a team-high nine hits and Jonah Poenitzsch followed with eight.
The 10U All-Stars started with a strong 8-5 win over Halletsville. They lost to Needville 6-0 and rematch to Halletsville 21-4 to end their run. Grant Guttenbereger had a team-high four hits.
Majors baseball lost to Needville 15-2 to start sectionals, a 6-1 loss to Shiner ended the season. Holt Yackle led the team with four hits.
No Wharton County teams will be involved in the Texas East state softball tournament this year. East Bernard lost in sectionals.
