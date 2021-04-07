Louise track is moving on area meet with three gold finishes at the district meet in Ganado last Thursday. Despite the gloomy and windy weather, Hornets sophomore Antonio (Tony) Martinez took home the district championship in all three distance events the 800-meter run, the 1,600 and the 3,200.
In the 800-meter run, Martinez was in the middle of the pack for most of the race and needed a fast close on the final lap to beat a Ganado runner by two-tenths of a second to seal first place. The Hornet sophomore’s biggest win was in the 3,200-meter run, beating second place by 40 seconds. In the 1,600-meter run Martinez finished five seconds ahead of second place.
The Hornets finished with 41 points and came in fifth place of seven teams beating Ganado by one point. Thirty points came from Martinez who won 10 points in each of his events.
The other top-five finishes in district came in the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay and Daniel Gaona III came in fifth in the shot put. Gaona and the 4x200-meter relay team both came close to advancing to area.
The 4x200-meter relay team was less than a second from fourth place. Gaona’s throw was five inches shy of fourth.
The Lady Hornets scored three points and finished in sixth place out of seven teams. The Lady Hornets lone top-five finish was from Kaileigh Kocurek coming in fifth in the 110-meter hurdles.
The area meet will be in Thrall on April 14.
