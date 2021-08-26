The El Campo Ladybirds (5-12) are slowly starting to gather steam picking up three wins during the Schulenberg Tournament last week, held in Flatonia.
The Ladybirds played tough 2A and 3A teams in Columbus, East Bernard and Schulenberg and saw progress in the tournament.
“We’re improving little by little,” El Campo coach Brittany Oruonyehu said. “We needed to ran quicker sets and we’re trying on a typical pass and things like that are changing on a good note. Transitioning on and off the net is faster and that is something I’ve been working on.”
During this tournament senior middle blocker, Abbie Stehling returned from an injury and started to get integrated back onto the court.
El Campo on the final day lost a fairly tight game to Schulenburg 25-18, 25-19 and beat Yoakum 25-19, 25-14 to close out tournament play.
Against Yoakum, the Ladybird defense hustled, diving for loose balls to keep them in play. Ladybird junior outside hitter Kate Bodungen had a majority of El Campo’s offense firing kills from the front and back row.
El Campo got caught a couple of times with tips, but shook them off and kept their leads winning both games coast-to-coast.
Late in the second set, Bodungen closed out the game serving six straight points including an ace to start the momentum. Seniors Carli Bullard, Ella Jenkins and Stehling added points with tips during the run.
“The girls are learning and slowly everything is coming together,” Oruonyehu said. “We had way bigger blocks on day three. Blocking hurts us a lot but they’re starting to figure out their timing and they’re coming together with communication. They’re starting to come together as a team.”
El Campo this week will take part in the Cuero Tournament on Friday and Saturday, their final tournament this season.
The Ladybirds’ first home game of the season will be against the Rice Consolidated Lady Raiders Spet 3.
