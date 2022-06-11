The University Interscholastic League (UIL) will be discussing some interesting poetinal new rules at its legislative council meeting on Tuesday.
Among the new business that will be brought up: A proposal to prohibit freshmen athletes from participating in varsity competitions, changing soccer from a spring sport to a fall sport and a proposal to add a shot clock in basketball.
All three proposals if adopted could have an instant impact on area sports.
Freshmen not being able to compete in varsity athletics might not have a big impact on El Campo, but it would be a painful rule for smaller schools like Louise.
Louise every year counts on freshmen, last year it was Jeric Melchor. Two years ago the Hornets had seven. Unlike bigger schools in the area like El Campo, there is no freshman team and junior varsity games are hard to find for Louise with not many teams in their district fielding non-varsity teams.
“(That rule) would hurt the smaller schools,” Louise Athletic Director Joe Bill said. “It would have a tremendous impact. Some schools don’t have a junior varsity, you have to play varsity. Last year (our) junior varsity only played half the season because once we got to district a lot of those teams didn’t have enough (kids). Just depth-wise we can use (freshmen), sometimes a kid needs a break or someone gets hurt, and that freshman is going to have to play. Sometimes you’ll have a kid like Melchor who’s your starter and when he got hurt later in the year it hurt us. He was an impactful player.”
El Campo, just in the spring season alone neither Carlee Bubela nor Lane Schulz would have pitched in any varsity games this past season, both played key roles for the Ladybirds and Ricebirds respectively.
The shot clock rule in basketball has been talked about by the UIL for some time, getting brought up in previous meetings. While it hasn’t passed, it feels like it could be adopted at any time.
The National Basketball Association has a 24-second shot clock. In college basketball, they have a 30-second shot clock. In high school, states that use the shot clock varies from 30-35 seconds according to www.coachesclipboard.net.
El Campo basketball coach Kevin Lewis feels the addition of the shot clock would be good for high school athletes.
“I’m definitely for the shot clock in high school basketball,” Lewis said. “Texas is one of the few states that doesn’t have one and I think it will be great for Texas high school basketball. Simply because it prepares kids for the college level and also it doesn’t allow for teams to stall. It will also make the game have a better flow to it and also will make games more uptempo, which I am all for.”
Moving soccer to the fall could have a big impact on the sport and El Campo coach Audie Jackson doesn’t see any positives.
“I think it’s a bad thing for soccer in the state, period. Not just for (El Campo),” Jackson said. “Some (schools) don’t have the facilities. What days are you going to play on? For the kids that play multiple sports, you’re taking that away from them playing a different sport. (Finding) officials would be another big problem. We can barely get officials in the spring, it’s going to be even worse in the fall.”
El Campo soccer plays on Mondays and Saturdays, but with football playing on Tuesdays (middle school), Thursdays (junior varsity) and Friday (varsity), a change to the fall would leave little wiggle room for bad weather or any other change in games. Jackson said five players played football and soccer last season, so those kids would have to make a tough choice.
The UIL meets in Round Rock Tuesday and can be streamed on their website.
