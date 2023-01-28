Cleared For Takeoff

El Campo junior Oliver Miles reaches forward getting ready to slam the ball through the hoop against Bellville on Tuesday night. Miles has been one of the Ricebirds two leading scorers in games this season. Miles has thrown down a number of slams this season.

The El Campo Ricebirds added another double-digit win to the district streak, beating the Bellville Brahmas 64-53 at home Tuesday night. Despite the 11-point win, the gulf between the two squads was much larger.

El Campo’s defense pressed and harassed the Brahmas most of the night. Their constant pressure allowed them to jump out to a nearly 20-point lead. After easing off the gas, Bellville made the score closer, but the Ricebirds maintained a cushion for the entire game.

