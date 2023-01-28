The El Campo Ricebirds added another double-digit win to the district streak, beating the Bellville Brahmas 64-53 at home Tuesday night. Despite the 11-point win, the gulf between the two squads was much larger.
El Campo’s defense pressed and harassed the Brahmas most of the night. Their constant pressure allowed them to jump out to a nearly 20-point lead. After easing off the gas, Bellville made the score closer, but the Ricebirds maintained a cushion for the entire game.
Bellville connected on one three, with El Campo’s defense not allowing many clean looks at the rim.
The Ricebird press picked up 17 steals, helping the offense to many fast breaks, including one leading to a one-handed slam from El Campo junior Oliver Miles. Fellow junior La’Darian Lewis attempted another slam later in the game but came up short.
“We were just staying patient and finding the open spots and letting plays develop,” Miles said.
Lewis had a game-high 19 points and Miles added another 18 points. For the second game in a row, the Ricebirds got good shooting from junior Keshunn Smith. He has connected on three from downtown against Bellville and seven total in the past two games.
“This is probably the deepest team I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Ricebird coach Kevin Lewis said. “Keshunn played great tonight and he’s been on fire the past couple of games and (senior) Isaiah Battiest had some timely buckets.”
El Campo senior posts Cruz Gonzales and Trevon Jackson have been big for the Ricebirds, providing rebounds and taking charges.
The Ricebirds blitzed Bellville for 25 points in the second quarter, getting four threes, helping them take a 35-19 lead into halftime.
Gonzales gave El Campo their first score in the third quarter with a one-handed floater off the backboard. His score came from two offensive rebounds he grabbed during the same possession off missed El Campo threes.
El Campo down the other side of the court forced a couple of tough shots from Bellville. El Campo junior Jake Samaripa stole the ball from Bellville’s large post - likely the biggest player in the entire district. Samaripa dribbled the ball up the court and pulled up from three, making the shot putting them ahead 40-19 and the rout was on.
With the win, the Ricebirds moved to 7-0 in district play, currently in first place, one win ahead of Brookshire Royal.
The El Campo program will be back in action against Needville at home Tuesday night.
The El Campo Ladybirds had a successful outing against the Bellville Brahmanettes with a 46-31 home win Tuesday night.
El Campo held Bellville to two points in the third quarter, helping them take control of the game. Overall, the Brahmanettes were limited to nine points in the second half.
“We’re real proud (of the defense),” Ladybird senior Tyra Owens said. “We knew what we had to do coming out here (against Bellville) if we want to go to the playoffs.”
The Ladybird’s press in the third quarter helped force bad Bellville passes, allowing them to grab easy offense on fast breaks. Owens scored eight of her game-high 15 points in the third.
Along with Owens, two other El Campo players were in double-digit scoring, fellow senior Melanie Nunez had 13 points and freshman guard Riannah Miles added in 11 points.
With the win, the Ladybirds evened their district record at 4-4, they are currently fourth place, two games ahead of Bellville and Wharton for the final playoff spot. There are three district games remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.