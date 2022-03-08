The Wharton County Junior College Pioneers tasted defeat for the first time in conference play, losing a double-header to Alvin Dolphins on the road Saturday.
The Pioneers started the week with a 6-3 win over the Dolphins at home Thursday. Wharton was shut out in the final three games, including the double-header to the Dolphins.
Wharton was limited to seven hits in their final two games.
Wharton freshman pitcher Rome Shubert (Santa Fe) gave up three earned runs to the Dolphins, his first allowed runs this season in the first game of the double-header. Shubert went 25.1 innings before allowing a run.
Among NJCAA Division I pitchers who’ve thrown at least 20 innings, Shubert 0.87 ERA is ranked seventh in the country.
Pioneer freshman catcher Ben Columbus (British Columbia), led the team with two hits and a walk in their final two games against the Dolphins.
The Pioneers are hitting .323 as a team this season.
Wharton is tied for second in the conference with a 5-2 record, 17-8 overall.
Conference play continues next week, with the Pioneers playing Blinn College four times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.