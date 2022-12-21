Behind a big night from senior post Tyra Owens, the El Campo Ladybirds (10-8) took down the La Grange Lady Leopards last Tuesday night in El Campo.
El Campo led coast to coast scoring in double-digits every quarter while their defense held La Grange in check to pick up the 65-32 win. The win was El Campo’s second in a row and by the exact same score.
Owens and fellow senior Melanie Nunez, along with freshman Riannah Miles, all scored in double figures. However, it was Owens who led the way coming three points shy of 30 points. Owens in the past two games for the Ladybirds has scored 50 points.
“We just helped a lot (on the) backside and all that, we (played) good (defense),” Owens said.
El Campo didn’t allow La Grange to score more than nine points in any quarter. Despite La Grange having the size, El Campo outhustled and outrebounded the Lady Leopards.
El Campo’s speed was hard for La Grange to deal with, both Miles and Nunez scored on several breakaway layups, they also made passes to post players setting them up for easy scores. Owens did a lot of damage around the paint, but also connected on a bunch of mid-range jumpers to show off her range.
Defensively El Campo has only allowed 50 points twice this season.
“This year we’re acting like a team playing together and playing harder and playing better defense. Defense is where it’s at,” Owens said. “We play hard and we’re together and I like that.”
The Ladybirds will be back in action and play in the Yoakum Tournament starting next Wednesday.
Their next district game will be against Bellville on the road next Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.