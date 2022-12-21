Double Team

El Campo sophomore Kye Yackel (left) and freshman Riannah Miles (right) double team a La Grange player to force a turnover.

Behind a big night from senior post Tyra Owens, the El Campo Ladybirds (10-8) took down the La Grange Lady Leopards last Tuesday night in El Campo.

El Campo led coast to coast scoring in double-digits every quarter while their defense held La Grange in check to pick up the 65-32 win. The win was El Campo’s second in a row and by the exact same score.

