For the second season in a row, the El Campo girls golf team is advancing to the Region III tournament.
Different this season is El Campo had the girls’ district champion this season. Ladybird senior Carli Bullard shot a 184 during the two-day district tournament at Pecan Lakes Golf Course in Navasota.
Bullard had 92 strokes on Monday, matching her total the previous Monday to finish with a gold medal. Of the 20 district girls golfers, she was the only to finish with a score under 200.
“I set a goal for myself and I was happy that I achieved it,” Bullard said.
At the district tournament last season, Bullard had a two-day score of 227 coming in fifth place.
“I was like (coach Derek) Treybig, I’m going to win district next year, I’m going to beat those Bellville girls.”
Along with a lot more practice this season, Bullard said Treybig and former Ricebird and college golfer Collin Quinn helped her improve her swing. With the ball going straighter she dropped 33 strokes year-over-year.
Treybig this season noticed a different mindset by Bullard.
“Freshmen year she fell into some success and kind of coasted her sophomore and junior year,” Treybig said. “This year she’s really worked hard and put the extra time in. She’s really grown as a player and taken instruction well.”
Despite the low score at district this season, Bullard felt like she should have done better.
“I could have easily (broken) 90,” Bullard said. “I blew up a hole or two on Monday and if I wouldn’t have done that I could have broke 90.”
The Ladybirds as a team finished with a two-day score of 858, behind Bellville won the district championship with 823 strokes.
El Campo seniors Meredith Radley shot a 201, Darby Lutrick had 217, junior Paisley English hit 247 and sophomore Brianna Jensen had 260 strokes. Ladybird junior Riley Wallis competed individually and shot 230, but will not be going to regionals.
“I’m happy and things kind of happened as expected,” Treybig said. “I think we had a chance after day one to win district, it just didn’t happen, but a lot of good things did happen.”
The Ricebirds will also have representation at regionals with sophomore Kayden Zajicek qualifying at the district tournament Monday.
Zajicek had a two-day score of 176 at the Pecan Lakes Golf Course in Navasota.
The Ricebirds finished third in district with 740 strokes, in front of Navasota, but behind Sealy and Bellville, both qualifying their teams.
Outside the two teams, the two top golfers who didn’t qualify earned regional spots.
El Campo golfers Karson Martin and Owen Radley both had scores of 186, nine strokes from the final regional spot. Ricebird seniors Jackson Jenson had a score of 192 and Kolbe Treybig had a two-day score of 207.
The regional tournament will be at the Bearkat Golf Course in Huntsville on April 18-21.
To help ready for the tournament, El Campo plans to play a practice round next before they officially play there the following week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.