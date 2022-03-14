El Campo (8-2), in the first and only day of the Ricebird Varsity Tournament, took down two teams that made it four rounds deep in the playoffs last season.
The Ricebirds started the day with a come-from-behind win over the Gregory-Portland Wildcats 7-3.
El Campo closed the night with a 9-1 win over the Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway Warriors, who was ranked 14th in the state coming into the game.
El Campo sophomore Oliver Miles came up big in the nightcap with five RBIs. The bottom half of the Ricebirds lineup came through strong for El Campo, with the 7-8-9 hitters collecting seven of the team’s 11 hits.
The Warriors struck first in the top of the first inning grabbing a one-run lead off two singles and an error.
The Warriors again put pressure on El Campo the following inning. After two outs, Midway got a single to keep the inning alive. Midway followed with a double, but the runner from first tried to take an extra 90-feet and was caught at the plate. Miles who fielded the ball threw a strike from the outfield and El Campo senior catcher Caiden Schulz applied the tag for the final out at home.
El Campo kept the momentum from the big defensive play alive loading the bases quickly in the bottom half of the inning. Ricebird junior Brock Rod led off with a double. Fellow juniors Reed Jung and Cameron Conrad reached base after getting hit by a pitch and a bunt single, respectively.
Midway had a passed ball get away from the catcher, Rod advanced but was tagged out at home in a close play. Despite the tough out at home, Miles came through with a double to left clearing the bases and putting El Campo ahead 2-1.
Miles broke the game wide open in the bottom of the third. Leading 3-1, with one out and the bases loaded, Miles cranked a triple to center putting El Campo ahead by five runs.
The Ricebirds are riding a seven-game win streak with one game left in non-district.
“I think we’re still really young. We’re starting to mature a little bit, it started scary (early), but we’re starting to play,” Rod said. “I like the energy (we have this year). We’re great on defense. We’ve got a great pitching staff. Once the bats start picking up more, we’re going to be scary.”
El Campo will get a rematch with Tuloso-Midway, Wednesday night on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.