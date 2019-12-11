In an effort to keep scores low, really low this week, we had a fordien slip and chose the wrong NFL games for the football contest this week. Below is the updated football games to pick from this week, we apologize for any confusion.
1) Minnesota State vs Slippery Rock
2) West Florida vs Ferris State
3) Army vs Navy
4) Dolphins vs Giants
5) Seahawks vs Panthers
6) Eagles vs Redskins
7)Texans vs Titans
8) Buccaneers vs Lions
9) Bears vs Packers
10) Vikings vs Chargers
11) Jaguars vs Raiders
12) Browns vs Cardinals
13) Falcons vs 49ers
14) Rams vs Cowboys
15) Bills vs Steelers
16) Colts vs Saints
