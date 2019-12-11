In an effort to keep scores low, really low this week, we had a fordien slip and chose the wrong NFL games for the football contest this week. Below is the updated football games to pick from this week, we apologize for any confusion.

1) Minnesota State vs Slippery Rock

2) West Florida vs Ferris State

3) Army vs Navy

4) Dolphins vs Giants

5) Seahawks vs Panthers

6) Eagles vs Redskins

7)Texans vs Titans

8) Buccaneers vs Lions

9) Bears vs Packers

10) Vikings vs Chargers

11) Jaguars vs Raiders

12) Browns vs Cardinals

13) Falcons vs 49ers

14) Rams vs Cowboys

15) Bills vs Steelers

16) Colts vs Saints

