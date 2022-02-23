Ricebird junior Zane Garner was the lone El Campo representative at the state meet this weekend at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.
Garner competed in the 100-yard backstroke and finished with a time of 56.36 for 22nd place out of 24 athletes in the preliminary meet.
“One of his goals from the beginning of the year was to make it to state. And while I would have like a higher finish, he worked hard and got there,” El Campo coach Kelly Garner said.
The El Campo junior competed against athletes from 5A and below classifications. At the regional meet, Garner turned in a time of 55.48.
San Antonio Alamo Heights, which is in the Ricebirds region, produced the first place swimmer in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 47.71.
Garner is the second Garner to make it to state, with his now graduated brother Gage competing in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Gage made it to the B-Final as a senior, coming in 14th place, in his lone appearance.
Before Gage, El Campo had missed the state meet the two years before.
“For me, as a dad, seeing my kids swim at state with the fastest swimmers in the state, has been two of the proudest moments of my life,” Kelley said.
While Zane was the lone El Campo swimmer this season, more Ricebirds and Ladybirds could be state-bound next year.
The UIL will be adding a third swimming classification. There will be 6A and 5A along with a new, 4A and below classification.
ALL-STATE BIRDS
The Ladybirds had two swimmers named to Academic All-State by the Texas High School Coaches Association.
El Campo senior Kendall Beal was awarded first team honors. Ladybird junior Margaret Evans earned an honorable mention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.