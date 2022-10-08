Week Six Leaders

The competition between El Campo senior Rueben Owens II and Boling junior Ryan O’Neal should intensify this week with both teams back at it week seven.

With Boling and El Campo on bye, not a whole lot changed in the rushing leaders in week six. However, Louise freshman Conner Gonzales and East Bernard junior Clayton Fajkus battled it out for the top passer spot in Wharton County, with the Brahma taking the lead by a slight margin.

