The El Campo Ricebirds ended their offseason workout program Thursday afternoon with conditioning. Following final run of the summer, Head Coach Wayne Condra called everyone over and told them to rest up and be ready for Monday.
“(We’ve) been preparing all summer,” senior Clay Jung said. “(We’ve) come out in the heat in the middle of the day, to run and lift. (We’ve) been preparing for this moment since we got out last year, so it’s exciting and energetic.”
While the team has been readying for Aug. 5 since football season ended last year, the three-hour practice that awaits them is its own beast.
“Oh I’m not going to lie, it’s probably going to be awful,” Jung said with a smile. “There will be sweat everywhere, but in the long run, it will be worth it.”
The final one-hour workout Thursday ended a summer of strength training, conditioning and football drilling. The goal is when Monday rolls around, the team will be ahead of schedule from last year. Along with coming into the first day of practices ready to go, they’ll also have some of the basics locked down after working on different things throughout the summer.
“I think we’ll have our plays down a little bit better,” Jung said. “I think everyone will be on the same page, not as many cross-ups.”
The Ricebirds will have two weeks of practice before their first scrimmage in LaGrange on Aug. 16.
