Lexie Warcnke

She struck out 12 Lady Bulldogs while giving up four total base runners.

Behind a monster game against the Boling Lady Bulldogs, East Bernard Brahmarette senior pitcher Lexie Warncke, for the second week in a row, earns the Wharton County Softball Player of the Week honors for games between April 3 through April 8.

Warncke not only drove in six Brahmarettes, but she also earned the win with six innings in the circle. The senior Brahmarette accounted for eight of their 13 runs. Warncke had three hits in four at-bats with two doubles and a triple, driving in six batters.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.