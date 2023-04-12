Behind a monster game against the Boling Lady Bulldogs, East Bernard Brahmarette senior pitcher Lexie Warncke, for the second week in a row, earns the Wharton County Softball Player of the Week honors for games between April 3 through April 8.
Warncke not only drove in six Brahmarettes, but she also earned the win with six innings in the circle. The senior Brahmarette accounted for eight of their 13 runs. Warncke had three hits in four at-bats with two doubles and a triple, driving in six batters.
As a pitcher, she allowed one hit until the sixth inning when she was tagged for a two-run homer. Outside of that, she struck out 12 Lady Bulldogs while giving up four total base runners.
Boling - Kamryn Mears (sophomore) had a home run and two RBIs against East Bernard. She pitched three innings and allowed one earned run.
El Campo - Kate Bubela (senior) scored two runs against Bellville and had one hit, a home run.
Wharton - Sinahyah Martinez (junior) had five at-bats against Needville and Navasota and had two hits, two stolen bases and she scored three runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.