It was a tale of two games for El Campo basketball in Sealy last Friday night.
The Ladybirds fell to 1-2 within District 24-4A by a 46-28 final score while the Ricebirds cruised to a 70-49 win in their district-opening game where the visitors scored the first 33 points unanswered.
The Ricebirds got out of the gates hot in the nightcap and rolled to a 24-0 advantage after the opening frame. El Campo senior Trinceton Foley led the charge with six first-quarter points, four on a pair of fastbreak dunks to get the Ricebird bench engaged. El Campo sophomores La’Darian Lewis and Oliver Miles and junior Latrell Allen all added five points each to steal the momentum in the first.
“It was very impressive,” El Campo coach Kevin Lewis said. “We were locked in defensively and played great team ball from start to finish.”
Nine more points were added to the Ricebirds’ total before the host Tigers cracked the scoreboard just over two minutes into the second quarter. El Campo’s pressure defense and fast-paced offensive attack left Sealy off-balanced and a step behind the Ricebirds which led to a 44-9 halftime score.
Although the Tigers emerged from the locker room and cut into their deficit with a stronger second half, it was too little too late before El Campo secured its first district win in its first opportunity behind 17 points from Foley and 14 from Allen. Lewis and junior Isaiah Battiest both finished with eight points.
“It feels great (to get the first district win), even tho we have a long road ahead of us,” Lewis said. “You always want to start district off on a good note and we definitely did that.”
In the first game of the night, the El Campo Ladybirds scored first, but they found themselves behind Sealy 14-6 after the first quarter of play.
The host Lady Tigers outscored El Campo 9-4 in the second frame but the Ladybirds bounced back and won the third quarter behind four points from both junior Christina Cole and senior Abbie Stehling.
Sealy closed its win in the fourth quarter but not before Taylor Miller drilled a pair of threes to bring the score to its final resting place.
At the end of regulation, Miller led El Campo with 10 points, Stehling followed with eight points, Cole added five points, senior Bradejah Bradshaw hit a three-pointer and senior Trinatee Roberts scored two points.
The Ricebirds were set to travel to 1-0 Navasota Tuesday and host 0-1 Bellville Friday. The Ladybirds will look to return to the win column with the 2-1 Lady Rattlers and 1-2 Brahmanettes on this week’s schedule.
