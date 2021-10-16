The Louise cross country program had two top-20 finishes at the district meet in Shiner on Monday.
With no runners inside the top-10, the Louise program will miss regionals for the first time in five years.
The Hornets boys team came in fifth place with 106 points, Flatonia was the district champion for 47 points.
Hornet freshman Ben Medina had the team’s highest finish, placing 16th with a time of 23:12.30.
Junior Blake Beeson was 24th and freshman Kyle Beeson was 26th. Sophomores Jordan Edison was 29tt and Imenol Mendez was 32nd.
Only two Lady Hornet runners competed for Louise.
Freshman Lady Hornet Hannah Ochoa had the girls’ best finish with a time of 15:46.86, coming in 17th place. Sophomore Kirsten Ochoa was 24th.
