After losing the first game between the two, the Wharton Runnin’ Tigers took down the El Campo Ricebirds in overtime at Ricebird Gym Tuesday night to close district play.
The Runnin’ Tigers 66-63 win over the Ricebirds tied them for second place in District 24.
“We got lost in the hype and the rivalry,” Ricebird coach Kevin Lewis said. “We didn’t stick to what we do best, playing team basketball. Moving the ball, we turned the ball over a lot and had missed free throws. At the end of the day you’ve got to tip your hat to the better team, they pulled it off.”
For the second game in a row, the Runnin’ Tigers were able to come from behind, execute down the stretch and win.
Late, with three minutes left in the game, Wharton trailed three points. El Campo had chances to put the game away but couldn’t. El Campo missed a pair of free throws and four shots at the basket during a possession after a Runnin’ Tiger turnover.
El Campo got another chance after a long three missed by Wharton.
Wharton fouled El Campo, putting them at the line with the Ricebirds splitting the free throws, giving them a 56-52 lead with just under one minute.
Runnin’ Tiger sophomore Jakorian Baldridge split the defense, spun, and laid the ball in for two points while being fouled in the process. He would make his free throw, pulling the Runnin’ Tigers within one point.
“(El Campo) was a very, very good team. That’s why they were second (most of the season). It was a great game.” Runnin’ Tiger coach Calvin King said. “They caused some pressure early on. We caused some pressure later.”
Wharton junior Raymond Hudson III picked El Campo’s pocket and stole the ball, but the Runnin’ Tigers quickly turned the ball over giving it right back with 25 seconds left.
The Runnin’ Tigers fouled El Campo, putting them at the line. The Ricebirds again split the free throws giving them a two-point lead with eight seconds.
El Campo fouled Hudson on his way to the rim, he hit two high-pressure free throws to tie the game and send it to overtime.
El Campo scored the first points in overtime, but it was taken off the scoreboard after committing an offensive foul.
Wharton’s Baldridge brought the ball up the court, saw junior Edward Sanders open under the rim. He made a quick pass for a layup, a lead they wouldn’t give up the rest of the way.
“You want to be playing your best ball this time of year and we’re playing really good ball,” King said. “We’ve had two good district tests and we’ve had to overcome adversity.”
“We’re living to fight another day,” Lewis said. “We’re doing something that no team has done in seven years. At the end of the day, I’m happy for this journey and happy to be able to play in the second part of the season.”
Both teams decided to forgo a third game to decide second.
Wharton will represent District 24 as the second-place team and play Jack Yates, third in District 23. The two will meet at Randle High School on Monday at 6 p.m.
The Ricebirds will play Houston Furr at Stafford High School, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Against Houston Furr, the Ricebirds will be lookinig for their first playoff basketball win this decade.
El Campo last made the playoffs in 2016 losing to West Columbia in a tight game.
AREA
The East Bernard Brahmas are the only other team from Wharton County to make the playoffs in boys basketball.
The Brahmas will play the Tarkington Longhorns Tuesday at Tomball High School.
