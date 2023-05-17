The El Campo Ladybirds held the Boerne Lady Greyhounds offense in check, but they had a hard time scoring, getting swept on Thursday and Friday night at Del Valle High School, ending their season in the third round of the playoffs.
The Ladybirds lost 4-2 in game one on Thursday and they were shut out 2-0 in the finale on Friday night.
“It was a great softball series that just didn’t go our way. We had our chances in game one and squared some balls up, but we just had a few too many mistakes and missed opportunities to win it against a very solid team,” Ladybird coach Bill Savell said. “In game two, their pitcher really pitched well and kept us off the barrel with weak popups and weak grounders. A tip of the cap to her because we have a great lineup, and she handled it well. I was disappointed that we lost, but very proud of how we battled and how hard we played. The Ladybirds played to win until the last out.”
Boerne started the game hot. The Lady Greyhounds took advantage of an error and scored two runs in the top of the first inning. The game nearly came off the rails before El Campo got a chance to bat, but the Ladybirds kept the score at two. In the top of the first, with two runs in and still two runners on base and no outs, Ladybird sophomore Carlee Bubela fired back and got the next three outs to get out of the jam.
El Campo’s Kate Bubela singled in the bottom of the first in between a pair of Ladybird strikeouts. El Campo clean-up hitter, senior Faith Thigpen walked, to put two runners on to pressure Boerne, but a flyout to centerfield ended the inning.
Boerne took advantage of another error in the top of the second to add their third run.
The Ladybirds’ offense got rolling in the bottom of the third inning, loading the bases with no outs. El Campo junior Keona Wells walked, Bubela singled and senior Ashley Fisher was hit by a pitch to fill the bases. Thigpen hit a flyball to center field and it was deep enough to score their first run of the game. Boerne got a groundout and caught a Ladybird trying to steal home for the final out and escaped the inning.
El Campo cut into the lead further and made it a one-run game with senior Anna Rod belting out a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Lady Greyhounds answered El Campo’s score getting a run back in the top of the fifth inning to make it a 4-2 game.
El Campo got a runner on in each of the final three innings, but they couldn’t find a clutch hit against Boerne’s pitching to push any more runs across the plate.
The Ladybirds held the Lady Greyhounds to four hits in the second game, but again offense was hard to come by, managing only one hit in their loss.
Boerne picked up a pair of runs in each of the first two innings, and that was it for both teams the rest of the game. The rest of the way, Boerne only had two hits against the Ladybird pitchers.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Savell made the change to allow senior Bridget Dorotik, El Campo’s back up starter, to pitch for the final three outs, closing her career with the Ladybirds.
Despite seeing the Boerne pitcher for a second game in a row, they weren’t able to get anything going. No Ladybird made it to second base during the game. El Campo put the ball in play, only striking out four times, but the Ladybirds’ hits weren’t able to find any holes in the defense.
The Ladybirds finished second in district play under Savell in his first year with the team. In the postseason, the Ladybirds beat Brazosport in round out and Cuero in round two.
“(We) won 29 games and had some eye-popping statistical performances (throughout the season),” Savell said. “Winning is very difficult and when you get eliminated in the playoffs, it is very sudden, but this team played hard in every game, and always believed a win was possible as long as they had outs left. Not only were they a great softball team, but they are great young women who will be successful in whatever they do. I’m thankful that I was given the opportunity to be a part of their softball journey.”
