Until Next Year

El Campo's Faith Thigpen looks a runner back to the base after catching a short pop up.

The El Campo Ladybirds held the Boerne Lady Greyhounds offense in check, but they had a hard time scoring, getting swept on Thursday and Friday night at Del Valle High School, ending their season in the third round of the playoffs.

The Ladybirds lost 4-2 in game one on Thursday and they were shut out 2-0 in the finale on Friday night.

